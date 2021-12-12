“Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire faced off against his country-fellow Reymart Gaballo live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The contest featured four-division world champion and future hall of famer defending his WBC bantamweight title against interim WBC 118-pound titleholder.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Donaire claimed the win to retain his title by knockout in the fourth round with big left body shot. Gaballo tried to beat the eight count and get back up but was not able to do so.

With he victory Nonito Donaire makes the first successful defense of his belt that he claimed against Nordine Oubaali via fourth-round KO in May. He also secures the second win in a row and improves to 42-6, 28 KOs.

Reymart Gaballo, who entered the boxing ring undefeated, drops to 24-1, 20 KOs and sufferes the first defeat in his professional boxing career.

You can watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo full fight video highlights below and up top.

Donaire vs Gaballo full fight video highlights

Reymart Gaballo makes his ring walk.

Reymart Gaballo heads to the ring as the main event starts NOW on @Showtime ?#DonaireGaballo pic.twitter.com/lCU2yb7L66 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 12, 2021

Here comes Nonito Donaire aka “Filipino Flash”.

From the opening rounds.

Donaire and Gaballo trade big counters early on in the fight. #DonaireGaballo #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/CJYwqinCHX — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 12, 2021

Exchange in Round 4.

Donaire & Gaballo exchanging shots in round 3 ??#DonaireGaballo pic.twitter.com/4DFtk0lOA3 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 12, 2021

Donaire KO’s Gaballo with liver shot.

THE RENAISSANCE CONTINUES! @filipinoflash retains his WBC bantamweight title with a powerful body shot ? #DonaireGaballo pic.twitter.com/B2FN9oC7tO — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 12, 2021

Post-fight interview.

