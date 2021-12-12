Donaire vs Gaballo results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

“The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) puts his WBC bantamweight title on the line when he faces his country-fellow Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features four-division world champion and future hall of famer up against undefeated interim WBC 118-pound titleholder. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on Showtime in the US and FITE TV in other countries.
In the co-main event Uzbek Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-0, 10 KOs) takes on Canadian Cody Crowley in a twelve-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the telecast American Brandun Lee (23-0, 21 KOs) goes up against his country-patriot Juan Heraldez (16-1-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live stream
United States
Broadcast: Live on Showtime
Date: Saturday, December 11
Time: 10 pm ET / PT
UK, Australia, Philippines
Broadcast: Live on FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 12
Time: 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT / 11 am PST
Other countries
Broadcast: Live on FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page
Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live blog
3:29 pm ET / 7:29 am AEDT
Donaire vs Gaballo headlines the three-fight telecast following the six-fight non-televised undercard. Preceding the main card, Showtime is set to replay a blockbuster showdown between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz held last week.
In case you missed it, check out the highlights below.
Donaire vs Gaballo fight card
The full Donaire vs Gaballo fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Donaire’s WBC bantamweight title
- Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cody Crowley, 12 rounds, welterweight
- Brandun Lee vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Undercard (non televised)
- Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara, 12 rounds, super bantamweight
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Andrew Tabiti vs. Mitch Williams, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
- Bryan Roberto Flores Favela vs. Tyrone Luckey, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Custio Clayton vs. Cameron Krael, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro, 10 rounds, super lightweight