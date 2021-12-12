Donaire vs Gaballo results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

“The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) puts his WBC bantamweight title on the line when he faces his country-fellow Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features four-division world champion and future hall of famer up against undefeated interim WBC 118-pound titleholder. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on Showtime in the US and FITE TV in other countries.

In the co-main event Uzbek Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-0, 10 KOs) takes on Canadian Cody Crowley in a twelve-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the telecast American Brandun Lee (23-0, 21 KOs) goes up against his country-patriot Juan Heraldez (16-1-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live stream

United States

Broadcast: Live on Showtime

Date: Saturday, December 11

Time: 10 pm ET / PT

UK, Australia, Philippines

Broadcast: Live on FITE TV

Date: Sunday, December 12

Time: 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT / 11 am PST

Other countries

Broadcast: Live on FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on event broadcast page

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live blog

3:29 pm ET / 7:29 am AEDT

Donaire vs Gaballo headlines the three-fight telecast following the six-fight non-televised undercard. Preceding the main card, Showtime is set to replay a blockbuster showdown between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz held last week.

In case you missed it, check out the highlights below.

Donaire vs Gaballo fight card

The full Donaire vs Gaballo fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Donaire’s WBC bantamweight title

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cody Crowley, 12 rounds, welterweight

Brandun Lee vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (non televised)

Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara, 12 rounds, super bantamweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Andrew Tabiti vs. Mitch Williams, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Bryan Roberto Flores Favela vs. Tyrone Luckey, 8 rounds, lightweight

Custio Clayton vs. Cameron Krael, 10 rounds, welterweight

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro, 10 rounds, super lightweight