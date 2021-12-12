Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Boxing

Donaire vs Gaballo results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

Newswire
Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo
Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo weigh-in faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live from Carson

“The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) puts his WBC bantamweight title on the line when he faces his country-fellow Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features four-division world champion and future hall of famer up against undefeated interim WBC 118-pound titleholder. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on Showtime in the US and FITE TV in other countries.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Uzbek Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-0, 10 KOs) takes on Canadian Cody Crowley in a twelve-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the telecast American Brandun Lee (23-0, 21 KOs) goes up against his country-patriot Juan Heraldez (16-1-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live stream

United States
Broadcast: Live on Showtime
Date: Saturday, December 11
Time: 10 pm ET / PT

UK, Australia, Philippines
Broadcast: Live on FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 12
Time: 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT / 11 am PST

Other countries
Broadcast: Live on FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

Advertisements

3:29 pm ET / 7:29 am AEDT

Donaire vs Gaballo headlines the three-fight telecast following the six-fight non-televised undercard. Preceding the main card, Showtime is set to replay a blockbuster showdown between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz held last week.

In case you missed it, check out the highlights below.

Donaire vs Gaballo fight card

The full Donaire vs Gaballo fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Donaire’s WBC bantamweight title
  • Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cody Crowley, 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Brandun Lee vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (non televised)

  • Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara, 12 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Andrew Tabiti vs. Mitch Williams, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Bryan Roberto Flores Favela vs. Tyrone Luckey, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Custio Clayton vs. Cameron Krael, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on FITE TV
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097