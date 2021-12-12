Search
UFC

UFC 269 live streaming results, time, where to watch, Oliveira vs Poirier, main event, full card

UFC 269 Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier
UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier weigh-in faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 11 featuring a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 12.

In the main event UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (31-8-0) makes his first title defense against top ranked contender and former interim champion Dustin Poirier (28-6-0). In the co-main event two-division champion, featherweight and bantamweight, Amanda Nunes (21-4-0) makes the sixth defense of her 135-pound title against ranked No. 3 contender Julianna Peña (11-4-0).

Also on the card Geoff Neal (13-4) takes on Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4) at welterweight, Kai Kara-France (22-9) battles it out against former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt (12-4) at flyweight, and Raulian Paiva (21-3) meets Sean O’Malley (14-1) at bantamweight. The full UFC 269 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream in the US, the UK and Australia

United States
Date: Saturday, December 11
Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 6pm ET / 3pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 269 PPV on ESPN+ >>

United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, December 11 – Sunday, December 12
Main card: 3am GMT (Sunday) live on BT Sport 2
Preliminary card: 1am GMT (Sunday) live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2
Early preliminary card: 11pm GMT (Saturday) live on UFC Fight Pass

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia
Date: Sunday, December 12
Main card: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 269 PPV on Kayo >>

UFC 269 live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

3:33 pm ET / 7:33 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog with the final video of UFC 269 faceoff at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the showdown. Check it out below.

UFC 269 fight card

The full UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title
  • Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – Nunes’s UFC women’s bantamweight title
  • Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

  • Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz
  • Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early Preliminary Card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

  • Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield
  • Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
  • Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

