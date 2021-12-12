UFC 269 post-fight press conference (video)

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier post-fight press conference follows MMA event produced live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 11 in the US, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. In attendance UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night. Video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get the full UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier results and updates.