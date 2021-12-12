UFC 269 video: Tai Tuivasa KO’s Augusto Sakai with big of punches

Tai Tuivasa secured a dominant win over Augusto Sakai when the pair squared off at UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live from Las Vegas on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. The fight officially ended at 26 seconds into the second round after the Australian heavyweight delivered a barrage of punches dropping his Brazilian opponent to the canvas, and that was it

Advertisements

You can watch the video of knockout below.

Tuivasa knocks out Sakai at UFC 269

Tuivasa scores the fourth straight victory and updates his record to 13-3. Sakai drops to 15-4-1 and suffers the third defeat in a row.

MMA fans can watch UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier full fight card results and updates.