Boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey full fight video highlights

Newswire
Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue
Vasiliy Lomachenko dominates Richard Commey | Twitter/ESPNRingside

Loma decision Commey at MSG

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former three-division world champion of Ukraine up against former world champion of Ghana in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup at lightweight.

The bout went a full distance. Lomachenko put on a dominant performance, dropping Commey in Round 7, to comfortably take a unanimous decision as well as the WBO Intercontinental belt.

One judge scored the fight 117-110, while two other judges had it 119-108 all in favor of “Loma”.

With the victory Vasiliy Lomachenko improves to 16-2, 11 KOs and scores the second win in a row. In his following outing he is expected to once again challenge for world title.

Richard Commey drops to 30-4, 27 KOs.

You can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey full fight video highlights below.

Lomachenko vs Commey full fight video highlights

Former world champion Richard Commey makes his ringwalk.

Here comes former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Lomachenko tags Commey.

Round 4.

Close range.

Lomachenko talks to Commey’s corner.

Lomachenko drops Commey in Round 7.

Lomachenko post-fight interview.

Get Lomachenko vs Commey full fight card results and updates.

BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

