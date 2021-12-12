Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo

Boxing

Lomachenko vs Commey live results, start time, stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey weigh-in faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live from Madison Square Garden

Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) of Ukraine and former world champion Richard Commey (30-3, 27 KOs) of Ghana square off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, December 11. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBO Intercontinental title. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 12. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event representing the country-host Jared Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) puts his NABF heavyweight belt on the line in an eight-rounder against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs). Also on the card recent US Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) faces off Mexican veteran Jose Zaragoza (8-3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight, and Nico Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs) meets his American-fellow Reyes Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live stream

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, December 11
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Undercard: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, December 12
Time: 2 am GMT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 12
Time: 1 pm AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

3:31 pm ET / 7:31 am AEDT

In case you missed it, check out the final Lomachenko vs Commey faceoff at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the showdown.

Lomachenko vs Commey fight card

The four-fight Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey main card follows the six-fight undercard. The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBO Intercontinental lightweight title
  • Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko, 8 rounds, heavyweight – Anderson’s Jr. NABF heavyweight title
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

  • Xander Zayas vs. Alessio Mastronunzio, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Pablo Valdez vs. Julio Cesar Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • James Wilkins vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Joe Ward vs. Britton Norwood, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Ryan Schwartzberg, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • John Bauza vs. Michael Williams Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight


BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

