Lomachenko vs Commey live results, start time, stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) of Ukraine and former world champion Richard Commey (30-3, 27 KOs) of Ghana square off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, December 11. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBO Intercontinental title. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 12. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event representing the country-host Jared Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) puts his NABF heavyweight belt on the line in an eight-rounder against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs). Also on the card recent US Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) faces off Mexican veteran Jose Zaragoza (8-3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight, and Nico Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs) meets his American-fellow Reyes Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, December 11

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Undercard: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Sunday, December 12

Time: 2 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, December 12

Time: 1 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on event broadcast page

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live blog

3:31 pm ET / 7:31 am AEDT

In case you missed it, check out the final Lomachenko vs Commey faceoff at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the showdown.

Lomachenko vs Commey fight card

The four-fight Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey main card follows the six-fight undercard. The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBO Intercontinental lightweight title

Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko, 8 rounds, heavyweight – Anderson’s Jr. NABF heavyweight title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Alessio Mastronunzio, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Julio Cesar Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight

James Wilkins vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Joe Ward vs. Britton Norwood, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Ryan Schwartzberg, 4 rounds, welterweight

John Bauza vs. Michael Williams Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight