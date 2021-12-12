Search
Video: Kai Kara-France KO’s Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269

Parviz Iskenderov
Kai Kara-France dominates and stops Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269
Cody Garbrandt vs Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 | Twitter/ChillemThreebo

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

Kai Kara-France (23-9, 1 NC) secured the second win in a row when he faced and stopped former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (12-5) at UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for three rounds bout ended in favor of the NZ flyweight who dominated and finished his opponent in the first round with punches.

The fight was officially stopped at 3 minutes and 21 seconds. Some of the highlight moments can be found below.

Kara-France dominates & stops Garbrandt

Knockdown.

Total domination.

It’s all over.

Post fight.

UFC 269 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Kayo Sports in Australia.

