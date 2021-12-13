Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 Fight Week, tickets, where to watch, time, stream, card

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley part 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday, December 18. The contest features YouTube turned pro-boxer up against former UFC welterweight champion in the rematch. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at 192-pound catchweight. The date when Round 2 of their boxing showdown airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 19.

Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated Woodley (0-1 boxing, 19-7-1 MMA) by split decision in August. In his following bout he was expected to face Tommy Fury, who was forced to withdraw due to medical issue. Woodley took the fight on a short notice, and the pair now squares off for the second fight.

Paul vs Woodley 2 tickets

Paul vs Woodley 2 tickets to witness all the action at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday, December 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Round 2, live stream, date and time

United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Part 2 live stream on pay-per-view on Showtime. The date is Saturday, December 18. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

United Kingdom

Paul vs Woodley 2 UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, December 19 at 2 am GMT. Live stream is available on FITE TV.

Australia

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 Australia date and time is scheduled for Sunday, December 19 at 1 pm AEDT. Fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV and Main Event on Kayo.

Other countries

Fans in other countries can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Round 2 live stream on FITE TV. The respective date and start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Paul vs Woodley 2 Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Paul vs Woodley 2 Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the ring. Check out the schedule below (all times ET).

Wednesday, December 15

Paul vs Woodley 2 media workout is on Wednesday, December 15 at Pool at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm. The list of participants includes Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley, Chris Avila, Deron Williams, J’Leon Love, Liam Paro, Frank Gore and Amanda Serrano. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Thursday, December 16

The final Paul vs Woodley 2 pre-fight press conference is on Thursday, December 16 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Hard Rock Event Center. Press conference begins at 1 pm following pre-interviews. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Friday, December 17

Paul vs Woodley 2 commission weigh-in is conduced on Friday, December 17 at 9 am at Tampa Marriott Water Street Hotel – Grand Ballroom G. Public weigh-in takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Hard Rock Event Center at 4 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Saturday, December 18

Paul vs Woodley 2 fight date is Saturday, December 18. The location is Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Doors open at 6 pm. First fight begins at 7 pm. PPV starts at 9 pm.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Paul vs Woodley 2 undercard

Among the bouts featured on Paul vs Woodley 2 undercard, Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) faces Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight, and Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) takes on Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs) in an ten-rounder at super lightweight. As well, future NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gore and NBA All-Star Deron Williams make their pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

Also on the card, J’Leon Love (24-3-1, 13 KOs) battles it out against Marcus Oliveira (28-5-1, 22 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight, and Jeovanny Estela (5-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Chris Rollins (5-2-1, 4 KOs) in a four-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Anthony Taylor (2-2, 1 KOs) meets Chris Avila (0-1) in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card

The full Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, 192-pound catchweight

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, 4 rounds, heavyweight

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, 4 rounds, welterweight