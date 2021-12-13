UFC Vegas 45 fight card, Lewis vs Daukaus

UFC Vegas 45 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in Australia. The final fight card for 2021 is headlined by Derrick Lewis up against Chris Daukaus in a five-rounder at heavyweight.

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (25-8, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered against Ciryl Gane in August. Prior to that he won four bouts in a row including a pair of stoppages against Curtis Blaydes and Aleksei Oleinik, and two decisions against Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov.

Chris Daukaus (12-3) secured five straight victories prior to the final horn, most recently defeating Shamil Abdurakhimov. Before that he stopped Oleinik, Rodrigo Nascimento, Parker Porter and Danny Holmes.

In the co-main event former UFC 170-pound title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-5-1) goes up against Belal Muhammad (19-3, 1 NC) at welterweight. Among other bouts featured on UFC Vegas 45 fight card, Amanda Lemos (10-1-1) takes on Angela Hill (13-10) at strawweight, Raphael Assuncao (27-8) meets Ricky Simon 18-3) at bantamweight, and Diego Ferreira (17-4) battles Mateusz Gamrot (19-1- at lightweight.

In addition, Cub Swanson (27-12) and Darren Elkins (27-9) do battle at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus fight card

Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

Preliminary Card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT)

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles