David Morrell vs Alantez Fox schedule, tickets, how to watch, time, live stream, full fight card

Unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr of Cuba defends his title against 168-pound contender Alantez Fox of the US at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, December 18. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on FOX. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 19.

In the co-main event rising unbeaten prospect Jose Valenzuela takes on contender Austin Dulay in a 10-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action Alberto Puello and Ve Shawn Owens do a ten-round battle at super lightweight.

The undercard (PBC on FS1) is headlined by Richardson Hitchins up against Malik Hawkins in ten-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Morrell vs Fox tickets

Tickets for David Morrell vs Alantez Fox showdown at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, December 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch David Morrell vs Alantez Fox, date, time and live stream

Boxing fans can watch David Morrell vs Alantez Fox live on FOX. The date is Saturday, December 18. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The undercard starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on FS1.

The date and time when Morrell vs Fox airs live in the UK and Australia converts to Sunday, December 19 at 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT, respectively. Broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

Morrell vs Fox Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Morrell vs Fox Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. Check out the schedule below. All times are Central.

The final Morrell vs Fox pre-fight press conference is on Thursday, December 16 at The Armory – The Generals Hall. The start time is 1 pm.

The official Morrel vs Fox weigh-in ceremony is conduced on Friday, December 17 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay – Greatroom 2. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm.

Morrell vs Fox fight date is Saturday, December 18. The location is The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Doors open at 4:30 pm. First fight begins at 4:45 pm.

Undercard (FS1 PBC Fight Night) starts at 5 pm. The main card live on FOX starts at 7 pm.

Morrell vs Fox fight card

The full Morrell vs Fox fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (FOX)

David Morrell Jr vs. Alantez Fox, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Jose Valenzuela vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, lightweight

Alberto Puello vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (FS1)

Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Hector Luis Garcia vs. Isaac Avelar, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Suray Mahmutovic vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Non-televised undercard

Anthony Sims Jr vs. Manny Woods, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight

Adrian Benton vs. Raymond Chacon, 4 rounds, lightweight