Morrell vs Fox undercard: Richardson Hitchins faces Malik Hawkins, plus more

David Morrell Jr defends his WBA super middleweight title against Alantez Fox live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, December 18. The full lineup of undercard action has been announced today, featuring rising super welterweights Richardson Hitchins and Malik Hawkins in the hardliner of PBC on FS1. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 19.

The FS1 telecast begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT and also features unbeaten Dominican Olympian Hector Luis García facing Mexico’s Isaac Avelar in an eight-round super featherweight bout. In addition, undefeated light heavyweight prospect Suray Mahmutovic goes up against fellow unbeaten Pachino Hill.

Following the action on FS1, PBC on FOX, headlined by Morrell vs Fox, begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The fight card features rising unbeaten prospect Jose Valenzuela taking on lightweight contender Austin Dulay in the 10-round co-main event, plus unbeaten super lightweight contender Alberto Puello dueling Minneapolis-native Ve Shawn Owens in a 10-round attraction.

Morrell vs Fox tickets

Morrell vs Fox tickets to witness all the action at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, December 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Richardson Hitchins vs Malik Hawkins tops PBC on FS1

A native of Brooklyn, Hitchins (12-0, 5 KOs) turned pro in 2017 after representing Haiti at the 2016 Olympics and signed on with Mayweather Promotions. The 24-year-old has flashed impressive skills as he’s amassed an unbeaten record in the pro ranks, which is the product of his extensive amateur career. In his last outing, Hitchins scored a career-best victory, as he earned a decision over former world champion Argenis Mendez. Hitchins has increased his competition in winning 10-round decisions in his last three fights.

Another rising prospect in the Mayweather Promotions stable, Hawkins (18-1, 11 KOs) fights out of Baltimore, Maryland and is trained by Gervonta Davis’ coach Calvin Ford. The 25-year-old most recently dropped an October 2020 contest against hard-hitting contender Subriel Matias. Hawkins owns a victory over then unbeaten Darwin Price via fifth-round TKO, which he picked up during a five-win 2019 campaign that also saw him knockout tough contender All Rivera in the first round.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) represented his home country at the 2016 Olympic Games. The 30-year-old owns a decision victory over previously unbeaten Anvar Yunusovin 2019, and most recently stopped Miguel Moreno in four rounds in July. He will take on the 24-year-old Avelar (16-3, 10 KOs), who has fought professionally since 2015. The Aguascalientes, Mexico-native has gone toe-to-toe with unified champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and top contender Eduardo Ramirez.

Mahmutovic (3-0, 3 KOs) began his pro career with three-straight knockout victories before he makes his U.S. debut as a pro on December 18. The 23-year-old was born in San Francisco and now resides in Daly City, California. Mahmutovic picked up all of his knockout victories in 2021, scoring wins in April, May and July. He squares off against Davenport, Iowa’s Hill (6-0, 5 KOs) in a battle of unbeatens. The 24-year-old Hill debuted in February 2020, with three-straight stoppage victories, having most recently defeated Brandt Cooper in August.

The non-televised undercard lineup will see super middleweight contender Anthony Sims Jr. (21-1, 19 KOs) in a six-round bout against Manny Woods (17-14-1, 6 KOs) and lightweight prospect Breeon Carothers (1-0, 1 KO) facing Deljerro Revello (0-2) in a four-round fight. Rounding out the action is unbeaten Mayweather Promotions fighter Adrian Benton in a six-round lightweight duel versus Raymond Chacon.

Morrell vs Fox fight card

The full Morrell vs Fox fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (FOX)

David Morrell Jr vs. Alantez Fox, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Jose Valenzuela vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, lightweight

Alberto Puello vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (FS1)

Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Hector Luis Garcia vs. Isaac Avelar, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Suray Mahmutovic vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Non-televised undercard

Anthony Sims Jr vs. Manny Woods, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight

Adrian Benton vs. Raymond Chacon, 4 rounds, lightweight