Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez Fight Week, tickets, where to watch, live stream, time, card

Mexican star Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) goes up against Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) of Cuba at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 18. The scheduled for twelve rounds WBA light heavyweight title eliminator headlines the Golden Boy boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 19.

In the co-main event Seniesa Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) defends her WBA minimumweight title in a ten-rounder against Maria Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs). Also on the card Lamont Roach Jr (21-1-1, 9 KOs) faces former world champion Rene Alvarado (32-10, 21 KOs) in a 10-round bout with a vacant NABA super featherweight title on the line. Kicking off the main card, 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KO) defends her WBC flyweight title in a ten-rounder against former world champion Anabel Ortiz (31-4, 4 KOs).

On the top of Zurdo vs Gonzalez undercard Victor Morales and Rudy Garcia battle it out for a vacant WBC International Gold featherweight belt. The full lineup can be found below.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets

Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets to witness all the action at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 18. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia Zurdo vs Gonzalez airs live stream on DAZN on Sunday, December 19. The start time is scheduled for 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT, respectively.

The preliminary card starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm GMT in the UK and 9 am AEDT in Australia.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez Fight Week

In addition to the newly released original Golden Boy content highlighting the fighters partaking in the upcoming card, Zurdo vs Gonzalez Fight Week also includes the final pre-fight press and conference and the official weigh-ins.

The final Zurdo vs Gonzalez pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, December 16 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, December 17 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card

The full Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

Seniesa Estrada vs. Maria Santizo – Estrada’s WBA Minimumweight title

Lamont Roach Jr vs. Rene Alvarado – vacant NABA super featherweight title

Marlen Esparza vs. Anabel Ortiz – Esparza’s WBC flyweight title

Undercard

Victor Morales vs. Rudy Garcia, 8 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC International Gold Featherweight title

Luis Hernandez vs. Ruslan Madiyev, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Raul Curiel vs. Kendo Castaneda, 10 rounds, welterweight – NABF welterweight title

John Ramirez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Nick Sullivan vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight