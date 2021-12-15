Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne live stream, how to watch, start time, undercard

Artur Beterbiev defends his unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles against Marcus Browne live from Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Friday December 17, which makes it Saturday December 18 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the final Top Rank boxing fight card for 2021.

Undefeated champion Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) was last in action in March when he stopped Adam Deines in the tenth round. Before that he TKO’d Oleksandr Gvozdyk also in Round 10. Browne (24-1, 16 KOs) won his previous bout in April by unanimous decision against Denis Grachev. With the victory he rebounded from the defeat by technical decision against Jean Pascal.

Among the bouts featured on Beterbiev vs Browne undercard, Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-1) and unbeaten Cynthia Lozano (9-0, 7 KOs) battle it out for a vacant IBF junior middleweight title. As well, Yan Pellerin (12-1, 5 KOs) and Francisco Rivas (15-2, 5 KOs) contest for a vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight belt. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in other countries.

Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am GMT in the UK and 11 am AEDT in Australia. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE TV.

Beterbiev vs Browne fight card

The announced list of bouts featured on Beterbiev vs Browne fight card looks as the following:

Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles

Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano, 10 rounds, junior middleweight – for IBF junior middleweight title

Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight title

Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Brooker, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Alan Ayala Crisosto, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Arturo Bustamante, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Brandon Moore vs. Abraham Pascual, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Juan Jose Martinez, 6 rounds, super lightweight