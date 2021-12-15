Paul vs Woodley 2 Australia time: How to watch second fight – all states and territories

YouTube star and pro boxer Jake Paul faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the rematch at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The date and time when the fight airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, December 19 at 1 pm AEDT.

Their first fight in August went a full distance and ended in favor of Paul (4-0, 3 KOs), who defeated Woodley (0-1 boxing, 19-7-1 MMA) by split decision. The rematch is scheduled for eight rounds at 192-pound catchweight.

Among the bouts featured on Paul vs Woodley undercard, Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) takes on Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 6 KOs) at lightweight, Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs) meets Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) at super lightweight, and Marcus Oliveira (28-5-1, 22 KOs) battles J’Leon Love (24-3-1, 13 KOs) at cruiserweight. In addition, future NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gore and NBA All-Star Deron Williams make their pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight car can be found below.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 19. The start time is 1 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $39.95 AUD.

Paul vs Woodley 2 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

Paul vs Woodley 2 start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, December 19 at 1 pm AEDT.

Paul vs Woodley 2 Adelaide time (ACDT)

Paul vs Woodley 2 start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, December 19 at 12:30 pm ACDT.

Paul vs Woodley 2 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

Paul vs Woodley 2 start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, December 19 at 12 pm AEST.

Paul vs Woodley 2 Darwin time (ACST)

Paul vs Woodley 2 start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, December 19 at 11:30 am ACST.

Paul vs Woodley 2 Perth time (AWST)

Paul vs Woodley 2 start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, December 19 at 10 am AWST.

Paul vs Woodley 2 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Paul vs Woodley 2 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, December 19 at 9 am CXT.

Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card

The full Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, 192-pound catchweight

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, 4 rounds, heavyweight

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, 4 rounds, welterweight