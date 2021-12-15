Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 media workout (video)

YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley square off in the rematch live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia.

Paul vs Woodley 2 tickets to witness all the action at the fight venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The Fight Week kicks off with Media Workout taking place at Pool at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Live stream video is available up top, starting at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm GMT in the UK on Wednesday December 15, and 6 am AEDT in Australia on Thursday December 16.

