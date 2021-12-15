Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Round 2: How to watch rematch in the US, UK, Australia & everywhere

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Round 2 features YouTuber turned pro-boxer up against former UFC welterweight champion in the rematch live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday, December 18. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. The date when PPV fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 19.

Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) took a split decision against Woodley (0-1 boxing, 19-7-1 MMA) in their first fight this past August. The rematch is scheduled for eight rounds at 192-pound catchweight.

Also on the night Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) battles Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight, Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) faces Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs) in an ten-rounder at super lightweight, and J’Leon Love (24-3-1, 13 KOs) squares off against Marcus Oliveira (28-5-1, 22 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. In addition, NBA All-Star Deron Williams and future NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gore make their pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 start time in the US

Fans in the United States can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream on Showtime PPV. The date is Saturday, December 18. The time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 UK time

Fans in the United Kingdon can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream on FITE TV. The date is Sunday, December 19. The start time is 2 am GMT.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 Australia time

Fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream on FITE TV and on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 19. The start time is 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream in other countries

Fans in other countries can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream on FITE TV. The respective date and start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 fight card

The full Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, 192-pound catchweight

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, 4 rounds, heavyweight

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, 4 rounds, welterweight