Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 Fight Week, tickets, where to watch, stream, time, undercard

WBO Intercontinental heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and former WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora square off in the rematch at AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds rematch headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) defeated Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) by split decision in May. Post-fight he admitted that the result could have gone either way. Chisora unsurprisingly believed the result should have gone his way. The pair is now set to square the differences in the rematch.

Among the bouts featured on the Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard, Jack Cullen (20-2-1, 9 KOs) and Kevin Lele Sadjo (16-0, 14 KOs) battle it out for a vacant EBU European super middleweight title. As well, Zelfa Barrett (26-1, 16 KOs) faces Bruno Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KOs) in IBF super featherweight title eliminator. In addition, Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KOs) defends his IBO super middleweight belt against Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

Parker vs Chisora 2 tickets

Parker vs Chisora 2 tickets to witness all the action at AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, December 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

How to watch Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 live stream on DAZN worldwide, with the exception of New Zealand and Samoa. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 18 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 7 pm GMT in the UK. Free live stream of undercard begins at 11 am ET / 8 am PT and 4 pm GMT, respectively.

The date when Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 19. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT. The undercard kicks off at 3 am AEDT.

Parker vs Chisora 2 Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Parker vs Chisora 2 Fight Week in Manchester, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. Check out the schedule below. All times are local.

Wednesday, December 15

Parker vs Chisora 2 media workout takes place at Albert Hall on Wednesday, December 15 at 5 pm. Live stream is available on DAZN Boxing and Matchroom Boxing channels on YouTube.

Thursday, December 16

The final Parker vs Chisora 2 pre-fight press conference is on Thursday, December 16 at The Stoller Hall. Live stream on DAZN Boxing and Matchroom Boxing channels on YouTube starts at 1 pm.

Friday, December 17

The official Parker vs Chisora 2 weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, December 17 at Albert Hall. Live stream on DAZN Boxing and Matchroom Boxing channels on YouTube begins at 1 pm.

Parker vs Chisora 2 fight card

The full list of bouts featured on Parker vs Chisora 2 fight card looks as the following.

Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Parker’s WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title

Jack Cullen vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo, 12 rounds, super middleweight – vacant EBU European super middleweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Bruno Tarimo, 12 rounds, super featherweight – IBF super featherweight title eliminator

Carlos Gongora vs. Lerrone Richards, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Gongora’s IBO super middleweight title

Alen Babic vs. TBA, heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Anthony Carpin, cruiserweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Maria Soledad Capriolo, super lightweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Clement Oppenot, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, welterweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Paola Pamela Benavidez, 6 rounds, lightweight