Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Search
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 media workout (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Parker vs Chisora live from Manchester

Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title in the rematch against Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in Australia. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Parker vs Chisora 2 tickets to witness all the action at AO Arena on the fight day can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Fight Week in Manchester kicks off with Media Workout taking place at Albert Hall. Live stream video is available up top, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the US, 5 pm GMT in the UK on Wednesday December 15, and 4 am AEDT in Australia on Thursday December 16.

Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 Fight Week, tickets, where to watch, stream, time, undercard

Get Parker vs Chisora 2 full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on FITE TV

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097