Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 media workout (video)

Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title in the rematch against Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in Australia. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Parker vs Chisora 2 tickets to witness all the action at AO Arena on the fight day can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Fight Week in Manchester kicks off with Media Workout taking place at Albert Hall. Live stream video is available up top, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the US, 5 pm GMT in the UK on Wednesday December 15, and 4 am AEDT in Australia on Thursday December 16.

