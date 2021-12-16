Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne weigh-in results (video)

Unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defends his belts Marcus Browne live from Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Friday December 17, which makes it Saturday December 18 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Beterbiev vs Browne weigh-in starts at 12 pm ET / 9 am ET in the US and 5 pm GMT in the UK on Thursday December 16, and 4 am AEDT in Australia on Friday December 17. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne live stream on ESPN+ in the, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Get Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Beterbiev vs Browne full fight card

Main Card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles

Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano, 10 rounds, junior middleweight – for vacant IBF junior middleweight title

Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Brooker, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight title

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Alan Ayala Crisosto, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Juan Jose Martinez, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Arturo Bustamante, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Brandon Moore vs. Abraham Pascual, 8 rounds, heavyweight