Jake Paul expects to defeat Tyron Woodley in rematch: Either way, he’s going to lose

YouTuber and unbeaten pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley square off in the rematch live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday December 18. The date when the Round 2 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday December 19.

Advertisements

Their first fight in August ended in favor of Paul, who defeated Woodley by split decision after eight rounds. Kicking off the Fight Week for Round 2 the fighters took part in the media workout showing off their skills at the Pool at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa earlier today. Check out below what they had to say.

Paul vs Woodley 2 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Jake Paul: Woodley’s power was about a four out of 10

“That was my last cardio workout of camp so we took advantage of the pool being right there,” said Paul, who transitioned from the ring to the pool.” Had to get some laps in.”

“I don’t think a fight between me and Tommy Fury will ever happen. He had his shot. I’d like to see him fight twenty more times to get the same payday he was going to get against me.”

“I don’t expect this to be a more difficult fight. That’s because my skills have improved so much since the last fight. I’ve sparred 200 rounds since then and I’m able to improve so much because I’m still early in my career.”

Advertisements

“The amount I’m able to improve between fights is still massive and I really went into this training camp with a chip on my shoulder because I wasn’t happy with my performance in the first fight.”

“I learned in the first fight that I just have to stay focused and stick to the game plan. It’s boxing and you’re going to get tagged. Now that I’ve been through it, I have a lot more confidence going into this fight. Tyron was the first person who ever landed a punch against me and it was a great learning experience.”

“If I would have went in there and just knocked him out, I wouldn’t be as good as I am right now. I wouldn’t have had the same hunger to improve in training camp.”

“I’m always planting seeds for the future, because I’m so confident in my ability. There’s only one outcome for Saturday, and that’s me winning. I’m going to keep calling out big names.

“Woodley’s power was about a four out of 10. The shot he caught me with was a lucky shot while I was falling backward. My balance was just off so it barely hurt. I’ve been hit by people harder in sparring.”

“There’s two ways that this fight goes. One, he could come out guns blazing and just trying to knock me out. Or he plays it slow and tries to survive all eight rounds. Either way, he’s going to lose.”

Tyron Woodley: When I knock him out and beat him again, they’re going to forget about him

Tyron Woodley media workout ahead of Jake Paul rematch | Nick Levya/SHOWTIME

“I was already training when I got the call for this fight. This is the fight that should have happened in the first place. This is the fight everyone was talking about and now we’re ready to make it happen.”

“Jake was able to get some free shots off in the first fight that I shouldn’t have let him get. The defense is going to be tighter and the activity will be higher in this fight.”

“Jake didn’t do anything that surprised me in the first fight. He was trying to play everyone else like he wasn’t a serious fighter. Other guys didn’t take him seriously and they got knocked out. I trained like I was fighting Mike Tyson.”

“We already did this once. I know the opponent well already. They just needed a yes from me and they got it very quickly.”

“There wasn’t a ton of volume for me from a boxing standpoint, but it was more than I had been doing in MMA. We’ve been trying to keep it in my mind to throw more. Not just any kind of volume, but the specific kind of shots I should have thrown.”

“Rounds one through three, he didn’t hurt me, but he looked a lot busier than me. I’m the only one that landed damaging shots. I was pressing him and backing him up and it’s going to be the same thing this time.”

“I think I surprised him in the first fight. They told him that I was going to gas out but I was the one who controlled the second half of the fight. They all lied to him about what I can still do.”

“When I knock him out and beat him again, they’re going to forget about him. He gives people something to talk about and he’s doing it on purpose.”

The workout also featured fighters competing on Paul vs Woodley 2 pay-per-view undercard, including seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano, who faces lightweight titleholder Miriam Gutierrez in the co-main event, three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams and legendary San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore, who meet in a four-round heavyweight bout, and unbeaten 140-pound contender Liam Paro, who battles fellow unbeaten Yomar Alamo in the pay-per-view opener.

Rounding out the lineup were a pair of fighters competing on Saturday’s non-televised undercard. Entering the ring were veteran contender and Jake Paul’s co-trainer J’Leon Love, who returns to the ring to face Marcus Oliveira in an eight-round bout, and professional boxer and MMA fighter Chris Avila, who will square off against Anthony Taylor in an eight-round attraction.