New WKN Argentina and Latin America structure announced

The World Kickboxing Network announced a new structure for WKN branch in Argentina and Latin America. The announcement follows “Estrellas de Acero 6” held at Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires on December 12 in memory of Jorge Acero Cali.

“In respect of wishes of former Head of WKN Argentina and Latin America, late Mr. Jorge “Acero” Cali, a new structure will be in place starting January 1, 2022, with Mr. Fernando Munoz, Mr. Cristian Bosch and the Cali Family in charge of the organisation’s development in the country and region.

“The person in charge for all contact with WKN World Office will be Mr. Fernando Munoz.

For all respective matters, all are welcome to get in touch with WKN Argentina and Latin America by visiting wknargentina.com.ar.

“President of World Kickboxing Network, Mr. Stephane Cabrera, and WKN World Directors wish WKN Argentina and Latin America a huge success in its further development, carrying on the legacy of Jorge “Acero” Cali, whose legend will live forever.”

WKN champions crowned at Estrellas de Acero 6

In the main event of Estrellas de Acero 6, Nicolas “El Maldito” Jara of Argentina claimed WKN South America super lightweight title in Full Contact by via fifth-round TKO against Jambavan Vieira Morales of Paraguay. In the co-main event Gisela “La Emperatriz” Luna of Chile became a new WKN South America featherweight champion in oriental kickboxing, scoring a unanimous decision against Andrea “La Pochito” Salazar of Argentina.

Also on the night Tomas Chacal Aguirre knocked out Braian Caggiano in the first round to earn WKN Argentina lightweight kickboxing title, and Agustin Cardenes KO’d Juan Martin also in Round 1 to lift WKN Argentina super featherweight belt under oriental rules. In addition, Florencia Greco took WKN Argentina flyweight kickboxing title by unanimous decision against Yamila Nunez.

L-R: Natalia Cali, Florencia Greco, Cristian Bosch | WKN

Estrellas de Acero 6 results

WKN South America super lightweight title, Full Contact

Nicolas Jara def. Jambavan Vieira Morales by TKO (R5)

WKN South America featherweight title, oriental rules

Gisela Luna def. Andrea Salazar by unanimous decision

WKN Argentina lightweight title, kickboxing

Tomas Chacal Aguirre def. Braian Caggiano by KO (R1)

WKN Argentina super featherweight title, oriental rules

Agustin Cardenes def. Juan Martin by KO (R1)

WKN Argentina Flyweight title, kickboxing

Florencia Greco def. Yamila Nunez by unanimous decision