Boxing

Paul vs Woodley 2 pre-fight press conference (video)

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live from Tampa

YouTuber and undefeated pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley square off in the rematch live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event the fighter partake in the final press conference.

Paul vs Woodley 2 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The final Paul vs Woodley 2 press conference starts at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK on Thursday December 16, and 5 am AEDT in Australia on Friday December 17. Live stream video is available up top.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 in US, UK, Australia & other countries

Get the full Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

