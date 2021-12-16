Paul vs Woodley 2 pre-fight press conference (video)

YouTuber and undefeated pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley square off in the rematch live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event the fighter partake in the final press conference.

The final Paul vs Woodley 2 press conference starts at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK on Thursday December 16, and 5 am AEDT in Australia on Friday December 17. Live stream video is available up top.

