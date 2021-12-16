Zurdo Ramirez makes appearance at Spurs vs Hornets at AT&T Center

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) arrives in San Antonio and kicks off fight week with an appearance at the San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets game at the AT&T Center. Zurdo was on site to be cheered on by the fans and participated in a fun activation with the San Antonio Spurs’ mascot, Coyote.

Advertisements

Earlier today, the fighter worked out for select media as he showed off some of his skills for the local San Antonio news stations. Ramirez is set to face Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title eliminator on Saturday, December 18, live exclusively on DAZN.

Get the full Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card.