Boxing

Zurdo Ramirez makes appearance at Spurs vs Hornets at AT&T Center

Newswire
Zurdo Ramirez at the San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets game
Zurdo Ramirez at the San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets game at the AT&T Center | Aaron Quintanilla/AT&T Center

Ramirez vs Gonzalez live from San Antonio, TX

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) arrives in San Antonio and kicks off fight week with an appearance at the San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets game at the AT&T Center. Zurdo was on site to be cheered on by the fans and participated in a fun activation with the San Antonio Spurs’ mascot, Coyote.

Earlier today, the fighter worked out for select media as he showed off some of his skills for the local San Antonio news stations. Ramirez is set to face Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title eliminator on Saturday, December 18, live exclusively on DAZN.

Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez Fight Week, tickets, where to watch, live stream, time

Get the full Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card.

Related

