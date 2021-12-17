Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 weigh-in results (video)

Paul vs Woodley 2 live from Tampa

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the rematch live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Paul vs Woodley 2 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 17, and 5 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, December 18. Live stream video is available up top.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Round 2: How to watch rematch in US, UK, Australia & everywhere

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries.

In Australia Paul vs Woodley 2 also airs live stream on Main Event on Kayo.

Get the full Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2

Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card

Main Card

  • Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, 192-pound catchweight
  • Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard

  • Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, 4 rounds, welterweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

