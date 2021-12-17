Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 weigh-in results (video)

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the rematch live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Paul vs Woodley 2 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 17, and 5 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, December 18. Live stream video is available up top.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Round 2: How to watch rematch in US, UK, Australia & everywhere
Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries.
In Australia Paul vs Woodley 2 also airs live stream on Main Event on Kayo.
Get the full Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card
Main Card
- Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, 192-pound catchweight
- Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
Undercard
- Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, 4 rounds, welterweight