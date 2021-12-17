Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall tickets go on sale for Feb 26 date in Glasgow

Undefeated undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor defends his title against unbeaten contender Jack Catterall live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 26 with tickets going on sale Friday, December 17 at 12 pm GMT. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. International broadcast, including Australia, is expected on FITE TV.

Taylor vs Catterall tickets

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 at 12 pm GMT, following pre-sale starting Wednesday, December 15 at 12 pm GMT. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Undefeated Edinburgh star Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) defeated the previously unbeaten Jose Ramirez in May to unify the WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF World titles, becoming the first British boxer in the four-belt era to achieve the remarkable feat.

He now makes the historic first defense of all four belts against the dangerous and undefeated Chorley contender Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs), a former British and WBO Intercontinental champion who is intent on dethroning Taylor and ending his reign.

The list of bouts featured on Taylor vs Catterall undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.