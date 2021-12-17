Tyron Woodley promises ‘a bad night for Jake Paul’

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is looking to take the revenge against Jake Paul when they meet for Round 2 live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds rematch at 192-pound catchweight.

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated former UFC 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley (0-1 boxing, 19-7-1 MMA) by split decision in August. After eight rounds two judges scored the fight 77-75 and 78-74 for Paul and 77-75 for Woodley.

Check out below what Paul and Woodley had to say at the final pre-fight press conference held earlier today.

Jake Paul: My career has become about shutting people up… We’re here to up the ante

“It’s funny how someone considered a pro boxer like Tommy Fury gets sick and doesn’t want to fight. I’ve fought hurt before. You have to go get the job done.”

“This is no problem for me. I’m getting a big bag to beat the guy I already beat. It’s going to be a bank robbery.”

“We added the $500,000 knockout bonus to his contract for this fight, but I don’t need anything else, I already have everything.”

“My career has become about shutting people up. This is another version of that. We’re here to up the ante.”

“Just because I’m paying him to beat me, doesn’t mean he can. If anything, it’s to my advantage, because he’s going to come out recklessly and get caught.”

“I hurt him multiple times in that first fight, and I didn’t even hit him with my best shot. It was a bad night and I still beat him. He should be embarrassed by that.”

“Everyone better tune in to this fight on SHOWTIME PPV because if you don’t, you’re going to be missing out on one of the best fights out there.”

“I’ve been hit harder in sparring than I was by Woodley. Some of those guys I fight can really crack. He won a UFC title with that right hand, but he hit me with it and I took it no problem.”

Tyron Woodley: August 29 was a Christmas gift. On December 18, it’s going to be a bad night for Jake Paul

“When I got the call for this fight, my thought was that things happened for a reason. Everything is aligned. Something wasn’t sitting right for me about Jake fighting Tommy Fury. They didn’t even have to finish their sentence before I said yes to the rematch.”

“I’m just excited about the opportunity to redeem myself. We found out a lot about each other that night in the ring. We have mutual respect, but there’s still unfinished business.”

“You have to be patient in finishing someone off in this sport. You have to respect their power and I’m not going to pretend like he doesn’t have power. We both do.”

“In the second half of the fight I started walking him down and backing him up. I had him hurt, but he wasn’t out of it. I maybe could have been more active, but I have to go off of what I see.”

“Every time I hit him, he ran. When I got hit, I came right back into his face.

“August 29 was a Christmas gift. On December 18, it’s going to be a bad night for Jake Paul. I just need to go out there and get it done. This is round nine to me.”

“Jake was running in the first fight so I can measure his track speed more than his power. I give him a 10 out of 10 on his backpedaling. He should be a cornerback.”

“I’m not going to bash his goals, but Saturday my goal and my mission is clear, and it’s independent of his. I’m coming to smash him.”

