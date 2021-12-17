What Zurdo and Gonzalez had to say at the final pre-fight presser

Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mexico faces Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) of Cuba live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA light heavyweight title eliminator.

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final press conference ahead of the bout.

“Gonzalez is a good challenge for me,” said “Zurdo” Ramirez. “This is an eliminator fight. I have been working so hard to get to the world title and I am ready to go through Yunieski Gonzalez to get there.”

“I want the people to know me, and I enjoy, and want to be with the people. I was a little insecure before, but not anymore.”

“Boxing is what I want to do for life. Even if I am not in the ring I want to be in boxing as a promoter. I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions and the whole team for everything they have done for me.”

“Before when I won the title fights at 168lbs I felt empty inside. During the shutdown from corona virus, I started meditation, yoga, and I found myself. I was in a dark place, and I needed to change that to be the best in boxing. It just took time for me to learn to live with myself.”

“I was surprised Zurdo wanted to fight me,” Gonzalez said. “I am happy and grateful for the opportunity as I know Zurdo Ramirez, and what a fight with him can offer me.”

“Everything is good, we have put in a lot of hard work. I want to thank my team, and all the guys in South Florida who helped me with sparring. Everything has been going well and I just want to thank God for this opportunity.”

