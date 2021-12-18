Andrew Moloney vs Froilan Saludar live stream from Sydney

Former world champion Andrew Moloney faces Froilan Saludar at The Star Event Centre in Sydney on Tuesday, December 21. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds junior bantamweight bout live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 3 am ET / 12 am PT in the US, 8 am GMT in the UK and 7 pm GMT in Australia.

The event continues international action on ESPN+ following Berinchyk vs Chaniev lightweight battle live from Ukraine this Saturday, December 18 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Moloney (21-2, 14 KOs) held the WBA world title briefly before embarking on his trio of fights with Joshua “El Profesor” Franco. Moloney lost a pair of unanimous decisions to Franco, with a controversial no-contest sandwiched in between. Saludar (32-4-1, 22 KOs), a 32-year-old Filipino, is 4-1 since challenging Sho Kimura for the WBO flyweight world title in July 2018.

Among the bouts featured on Moloney vs Saludar undercard, light heavyweight veteran Renold Quinlan (13-8, 8 KOs) takes on rising prospect Faris Chevalier (12-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder. As well, southpaw heavyweight Jackson Murray (2-0, 2 KOs) looks to make it three first-round KOs in a row versus David Tuliloa (2-3, 2 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder.

In addition, junior lightweight Manuer Matet (3-1, 2 KOs) seeks to extend his winning streak to three versus Jye Lane Taylor (3-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder. The lineup can be found below.

Moloney vs Saludar fight card

Andrew Moloney vs. Froilan Saludar , 10 rounds, junior bantamweight

Renold Quinlan vs. Faris Chevalier, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Jackson Murray vs. David Tuliloa, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Manuer Matet vs. Jye Lane Taylor, 6 rounds, junior lightweight