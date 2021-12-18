Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Search
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

Andrew Moloney vs Froilan Saludar live stream from Sydney

Newswire
Andrew Moloney-Froilan Saludar
Andrew Moloney-Froilan Saludar

Moloney vs Saludar live on ESPN+ in the US

Former world champion Andrew Moloney faces Froilan Saludar at The Star Event Centre in Sydney on Tuesday, December 21. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds junior bantamweight bout live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 3 am ET / 12 am PT in the US, 8 am GMT in the UK and 7 pm GMT in Australia.

Advertisements

The event continues international action on ESPN+ following Berinchyk vs Chaniev lightweight battle live from Ukraine this Saturday, December 18 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Moloney (21-2, 14 KOs) held the WBA world title briefly before embarking on his trio of fights with Joshua “El Profesor” Franco. Moloney lost a pair of unanimous decisions to Franco, with a controversial no-contest sandwiched in between. Saludar (32-4-1, 22 KOs), a 32-year-old Filipino, is 4-1 since challenging Sho Kimura for the WBO flyweight world title in July 2018.

Among the bouts featured on Moloney vs Saludar undercard, light heavyweight veteran Renold Quinlan (13-8, 8 KOs) takes on rising prospect Faris Chevalier (12-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder. As well, southpaw heavyweight Jackson Murray (2-0, 2 KOs) looks to make it three first-round KOs in a row versus David Tuliloa (2-3, 2 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder.

In addition, junior lightweight Manuer Matet (3-1, 2 KOs) seeks to extend his winning streak to three versus Jye Lane Taylor (3-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder. The lineup can be found below.

Moloney vs Saludar fight card

  • Andrew Moloney vs. Froilan Saludar , 10 rounds, junior bantamweight
  • Renold Quinlan vs. Faris Chevalier, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jackson Murray vs. David Tuliloa, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Manuer Matet vs. Jye Lane Taylor, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Kayo
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097