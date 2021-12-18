Artur Beterbiev and Marcus Browne squared off at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Friday December 17, which made it Saturday December 18 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion from Russia making the second defense of his belts in his adopted hometown against contender from the US.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. In the fourth round an accidental clash of heads caused a big cut on Beterbiev’s forehead. In Round 7 champion sent challenger to the canvas with left to the body followed by straight right to the head.

The fight ended at 46 seconds into the ninth round after Beterbiev unloaded a series of punches finished by left uppercut, that dropped Browne for the second time in the fight. The referee opened a count, and waved the fight off after reaching ten.

With the victory Artur Beterbiev makes the second successful defense of his unified belts, remains undefeated with a 100% knockout rate and improves to 17-0, 17 KOs.

Marcus Browne drops to 24-2, 16 KOs.

Check out Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne full fight video highlights below and up top.

Beterbiev vs Browne full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Challenger Marcus Browne makes his ringwalk.

? From New Jersey to ??… THE CHALLENGER. #BeterbievBrowne | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/g6ZInYaJd3 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 18, 2021

Here comes unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

It’s go time in Montreal ??@ABeterbiev is in the ring and ready to defend his light heavyweight titles. The #BeterbievBrowne main event is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/3paYtSfKOq — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 18, 2021

It’s fight time.

Double or nothing in Montreal. #BeterbievBrowne is LIVE now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/r4O8RgIjft — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 18, 2021

Beterbiev gets cut in Round 4.

A clash of heads in Round 4 results in a nasty gash on @ABeterbiev's forehead ?#BeterbievBrowne | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/DzUBesTL8O — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 18, 2021

Domination at the end of Round 5.

Beterbiev was seeing red to close the fifth round ? #BeterbievBrowne pic.twitter.com/UGoSnd5Jvo — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 18, 2021

.@ABeterbiev is POURING it on Marcus Browne to close out R5 ?#BeterbievBrowne | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/l8HOPhqV7p — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 18, 2021

Beterbiev drops Browne in Round 7.

DOWN goes Browne! @ABeterbiev's left hook to the body sends the challenger to the canvas ?#BeterbievBrowne | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/IlVEGKyL5o — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 18, 2021

Stoppage in Round 9.

Artur Beterbiev stops Marcus Browne to earn his 17th knockout in 17 pro fights. He remains the only world champion with a 100% KO rate ? pic.twitter.com/6mGHtrBAxg — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 18, 2021

Beterbiev vs Browne headlined the final Top Rank fight card for 2021. Get the full results.