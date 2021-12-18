Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Search
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne full fight video highlights

Newswire

Beterbiev stops Browne to retain titles

Artur Beterbiev and Marcus Browne squared off at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Friday December 17, which made it Saturday December 18 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion from Russia making the second defense of his belts in his adopted hometown against contender from the US.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. In the fourth round an accidental clash of heads caused a big cut on Beterbiev’s forehead. In Round 7 champion sent challenger to the canvas with left to the body followed by straight right to the head.

The fight ended at 46 seconds into the ninth round after Beterbiev unloaded a series of punches finished by left uppercut, that dropped Browne for the second time in the fight. The referee opened a count, and waved the fight off after reaching ten.

With the victory Artur Beterbiev makes the second successful defense of his unified belts, remains undefeated with a 100% knockout rate and improves to 17-0, 17 KOs.

Marcus Browne drops to 24-2, 16 KOs.

Check out Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne full fight video highlights below and up top.

Beterbiev vs Browne full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Challenger Marcus Browne makes his ringwalk.

Here comes unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

It’s fight time.

Beterbiev gets cut in Round 4.

Domination at the end of Round 5.

Beterbiev drops Browne in Round 7.

Stoppage in Round 9.

Beterbiev vs Browne headlined the final Top Rank fight card for 2021. Get the full results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Kayo
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097