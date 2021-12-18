Beterbiev vs Browne results, time, live stream, how to watch, undercard

Unbeaten unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) defends his belts against Marcus Browne (24-1, 16 KOs) live from Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Friday December 17, which makes it Saturday December 18 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bouts headlining the six-fight televised card.
Among other bouts, Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-1) faces unbeaten Cynthia Lozano (9-0, 7 KOs) for a vacant IBF junior middleweight title. As well, Steve Rolls takes on Christopher Brooker at super middleweight, and Yan Pellerin (12-1, 5 KOs) and Francisco Rivas (15-2, 5 KOs) battle it out for a vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight title. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: December 17
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: December 18
Time: 1 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: December 18
Time: 12 pm AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page
Beterbiev vs Browne fight card
Get Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne fight card below and stay tuned with results.
- Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles
- Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano, 10 rounds, junior middleweight – for vacant IBF junior middleweight title
- Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Brooker, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight title
- Movladdin Biyarslanov def. Alan Ayala Crisosto by TKO (R1 at 2:40)
- Batyrzhan Jukembayev def. Juan Jose Martinez by TKO (R1 at 1:09)