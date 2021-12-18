Aussie boxing star Skye Nicolson set for pro debut (video)

Australian amateur star Skye Nicolson has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make her highly anticipated professional debut at featherweight in 2022.

Advertisements

The 26-year-old has helped pave the way for female boxing in Australia, winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and more recently representing her country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nicolson narrowly missed out on becoming Australia’s first female boxing medallist since the 1988 Olympics when she lost to Great Britain’s Karriss Artingstall after three tightly contested rounds in July.

Managed by Paul Ready and STN Sports, slick southpaw Nicolson now turns her attention to making her mark in the thriving professional scene at a time when boxing has never been bigger in her homeland.

“It’s a dream come true to be signing with the biggest and best promotional company in the world,” said Nicolson. “I can’t wait to make big waves and show the world what I can do. I’m about to put Australian women’s boxing on notice. I have built an incredible team around me and have all the faith in the world that my career is being guided by the best and I can’t thank STN and Matchroom enough.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Skye to the Matchroom Boxing team as we continue our expansion into Australia,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Skye is a special talent who turns professional at the perfect time and we look forward to boxing her all around the world to grow her profile and develop her as a fighter as she chases World Titles and Undisputed Championships.”

“Skye is a rare talent inside and outside the ring,” said Director of STN Sports Paul Ready. “She has a fan-friendly slick southpaw style and has the ability to be a global superstar. You will see her wow fans in the U.K, USA & most importantly built back home in Australia.”