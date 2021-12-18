David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox weigh-in results

WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr defends his belt against Alantez Fox live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Morrell Jr weighed-in at 167 lbs. Fox showed 167.4 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.
Get the full David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox fight card and weigh-in results below.
Morrell vs Fox fight card
Main Card (FOX)
- David Morrell Jr (167) vs. Alantez Fox (167.4), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title
- Jose Valenzuela (134.6) vs. Austin Dulay (134.8), 10 rounds, lightweight
- Alberto Puello (142.4) vs. Ve Shawn Owens (143), 10 rounds, super lightweight
Undercard (FS1)
- Richardson Hitchins (143.4) vs. Malik Hawkins (143.2), 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Suray Mahmutovic (173.8) vs. Pachino Hill (173.4), 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Hector Luis Garcia (129.4) vs. Isaac Avelar (129.4), 8 rounds, super featherweight
Non-televised undercard
- Anthony Sims Jr (167) vs. Manny Woods (167.6), 6 rounds, super middleweight
- Adrian Benton (139.4) vs. Raymond Chacon (139.6), 4 rounds, lightweight
- Breeon Carothers (135) vs. Deljerro Revello (136), 4 rounds, lightweight