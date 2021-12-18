David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox weigh-in results

WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr defends his belt against Alantez Fox live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Morrell Jr weighed-in at 167 lbs. Fox showed 167.4 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Morrell Jr vs Alantez tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox live on FOX in the United States and live stream on FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries.

Get the full David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox fight card and weigh-in results below.

Morrell vs Fox fight card

Main Card (FOX)

David Morrell Jr (167) vs. Alantez Fox (167.4), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Jose Valenzuela (134.6) vs. Austin Dulay (134.8), 10 rounds, lightweight

Alberto Puello (142.4) vs. Ve Shawn Owens (143), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (FS1)

Richardson Hitchins (143.4) vs. Malik Hawkins (143.2), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Suray Mahmutovic (173.8) vs. Pachino Hill (173.4), 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Hector Luis Garcia (129.4) vs. Isaac Avelar (129.4), 8 rounds, super featherweight

Non-televised undercard

Anthony Sims Jr (167) vs. Manny Woods (167.6), 6 rounds, super middleweight

Adrian Benton (139.4) vs. Raymond Chacon (139.6), 4 rounds, lightweight

Breeon Carothers (135) vs. Deljerro Revello (136), 4 rounds, lightweight