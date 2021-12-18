Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox weigh-in results

Newswire
David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox
David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox weigh-in | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Morrell vs Fox live from Minneapolis

WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr defends his belt against Alantez Fox live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Morrell Jr weighed-in at 167 lbs. Fox showed 167.4 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Morrell Jr vs Alantez tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox live on FOX in the United States and live stream on FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries.

David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox

Get the full David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox fight card and weigh-in results below.

Morrell vs Fox fight card

Main Card (FOX)

  • David Morrell Jr (167) vs. Alantez Fox (167.4), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title
  • Jose Valenzuela (134.6) vs. Austin Dulay (134.8), 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Alberto Puello (142.4) vs. Ve Shawn Owens (143), 10 rounds, super lightweight

David Morrell vs Alantez Fox schedule, tickets, how to watch, start time, live stream

Undercard (FS1)

  • Richardson Hitchins (143.4) vs. Malik Hawkins (143.2), 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Suray Mahmutovic (173.8) vs. Pachino Hill (173.4), 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Hector Luis Garcia (129.4) vs. Isaac Avelar (129.4), 8 rounds, super featherweight

Non-televised undercard

  • Anthony Sims Jr (167) vs. Manny Woods (167.6), 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Adrian Benton (139.4) vs. Raymond Chacon (139.6), 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Breeon Carothers (135) vs. Deljerro Revello (136), 4 rounds, lightweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

