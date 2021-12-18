Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 free live stream of prelims

Watch Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 undercard live stream from AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday December 18 in the US and the UK and Sunday December 19 in Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The three-fight Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard looks as the following:

Jordan Thompson vs. Piotr Budziszewski, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Maria Soledad Capriolo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Paola Pamela Benavidez, 6 rounds, lightweight

The start time is 11 am ET / 8 am PT in the US, 4 pm GMT in the UK and 3 am AEDT in Australia.

