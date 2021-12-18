Parker vs Chisora 2 results, start time, stream, how to watch, full fight card

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) and former WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) square off in the rematch at AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in Australia. Their first fight in May ended in favor of Parker who defeated Chisora by split decision. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card. Fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.
In the co-main event Jack Cullen (20-2-1, 9 KOs) and Kevin Lele Sadjo (16-0, 14 KOs) battle it out for a vacant EBU European super middleweight title. Among other bouts featured on the Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard, Zelfa Barrett (26-1, 16 KOs) takes on Bruno Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KOs) in IBF super featherweight title eliminator, and Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KOs) defends his IBO super middleweight strap against Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 live stream
Main Card: Live on DAZN
- United States: Sat, Dec 18 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
- United Kingdom: Sat, Dec 18 at 7 pm GMT
- Australia: Sun, Dec 19 at 6 am AEDT
Undercard: Live on FIGHTMAG
- United States: Sat, Dec 18 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT
- United Kingdom: Sat, Dec 18 at 4 pm GMT
- Australia: Sun, Dec 19 at 3 am AEDT
Parker vs Chisora 2 fight card
Main Card
- Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Parker’s WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title
- Jack Cullen vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo, 12 rounds, super middleweight – vacant EBU European super middleweight title
- Zelfa Barrett vs. Bruno Tarimo, 12 rounds, super featherweight – IBF super featherweight title eliminator
- Carlos Gongora vs. Lerrone Richards, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Gongora’s IBO super middleweight title
- Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Alen Babic vs. David Spilmont, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- David Nyika vs. Anthony Carpin, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
Undercard
- Sandy Ryan vs. Maria Soledad Capriolo, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Jordan Thompson vs. Piotr Budziszewski, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- Rhiannon Dixon vs. Paola Pamela Benavidez, 6 rounds, lightweight