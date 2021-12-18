Parker vs Chisora 2 results, start time, stream, how to watch, full fight card

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) and former WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) square off in the rematch at AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in Australia. Their first fight in May ended in favor of Parker who defeated Chisora by split decision. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card. Fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event Jack Cullen (20-2-1, 9 KOs) and Kevin Lele Sadjo (16-0, 14 KOs) battle it out for a vacant EBU European super middleweight title. Among other bouts featured on the Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard, Zelfa Barrett (26-1, 16 KOs) takes on Bruno Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KOs) in IBF super featherweight title eliminator, and Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KOs) defends his IBO super middleweight strap against Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 live stream

Main Card: Live on DAZN

United States: Sat, Dec 18 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

United Kingdom: Sat, Dec 18 at 7 pm GMT

Australia: Sun, Dec 19 at 6 am AEDT

Undercard: Live on FIGHTMAG

United States: Sat, Dec 18 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT

United Kingdom: Sat, Dec 18 at 4 pm GMT

Australia: Sun, Dec 19 at 3 am AEDT

Parker vs Chisora 2 fight card

Get the full Parker vs Chisora 2 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Parker’s WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title

Jack Cullen vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo, 12 rounds, super middleweight – vacant EBU European super middleweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Bruno Tarimo, 12 rounds, super featherweight – IBF super featherweight title eliminator

Carlos Gongora vs. Lerrone Richards, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Gongora’s IBO super middleweight title

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, welterweight

Alen Babic vs. David Spilmont, 8 rounds, heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Anthony Carpin, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard

Sandy Ryan vs. Maria Soledad Capriolo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Piotr Budziszewski, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Paola Pamela Benavidez, 6 rounds, lightweight