UFC Vegas 45 weigh-in results: Three fighters heavy (video)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis weighed-in at 265 for his five-round main event bout against Chris Daukaus, who showed 235.5. Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Stephen Thompson, both came in at 170.5 for their three-round co-main event showdown.
Sijara Eubanks weighed-in above flyweight limit, showing 127.5 for her bout against Melissa Gatto, who was 125. Justin Tafa came in at 267, missing heavyweight limit by 1 pound for his bout against Harry Hunsucker, 238.5. Macy Chiasson showed 148.5 – 2.5 pounds above featherweight limit – for her bout against Raquel Pennington, 145.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus fight card and weigh-in results below.
UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus weigh-in results
Main Card
- Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Chris Daukaus (235.5)
- Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)
- Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115)
- Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)
- Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)
- Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Cub Swanson (145.5)
Preliminary Card
- Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)
- Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Victor Henry (136)
- Harry Hunsucker (238.5) vs. Justin Tafa (267)**
- Sijara Eubanks (127.5)* vs. Melissa Gatto (125)
- Andre Ewell (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)
- Macy Chiasson (148.5)*** vs. Raquel Pennington (145)
- Don’Tale Mayes (256.5) vs. Josh Parisian (262)
- Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Matt Sayles (155.5)
*Eubanks missed women’s flyweight limit by 1.5 pounds.
**Tafa missed heavyweight limit by 1 pounds.
***Chiasson Missed women’s featherweight limit by 2.5 pounds