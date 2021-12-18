UFC Vegas 45 weigh-in results: Three fighters heavy (video)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Advertisements

Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis weighed-in at 265 for his five-round main event bout against Chris Daukaus, who showed 235.5. Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Stephen Thompson, both came in at 170.5 for their three-round co-main event showdown.

Sijara Eubanks weighed-in above flyweight limit, showing 127.5 for her bout against Melissa Gatto, who was 125. Justin Tafa came in at 267, missing heavyweight limit by 1 pound for his bout against Harry Hunsucker, 238.5. Macy Chiasson showed 148.5 – 2.5 pounds above featherweight limit – for her bout against Raquel Pennington, 145.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus weigh-in results

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Chris Daukaus (235.5)

Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)

Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Cub Swanson (145.5)

Preliminary Card

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Harry Hunsucker (238.5) vs. Justin Tafa (267)**

Sijara Eubanks (127.5)* vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Andre Ewell (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Macy Chiasson (148.5)*** vs. Raquel Pennington (145)

Don’Tale Mayes (256.5) vs. Josh Parisian (262)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Matt Sayles (155.5)

*Eubanks missed women’s flyweight limit by 1.5 pounds.

**Tafa missed heavyweight limit by 1 pounds.

***Chiasson Missed women’s featherweight limit by 2.5 pounds