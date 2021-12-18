Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

Vito Mielnicki Jr expects ‘tough fight’ against Nicholas DeLomba

Newswire
Vito Mielnicki Jr
Vito Mielnicki Jr at press conference | Andrew Maclean/HBSE

Mielnicki vs DeLomba live from Newark, NJ

Vito Mielnicki Jr faces off Nicholas DeLomba at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, December 25. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds welterweight matchup headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 26.

Welterweight prospect and New Jersey-native Mielnicki Jr previewed his Christmas Day showdown during a press conference on Thursday. Check out below what he and his trainer Muhammad Salaam had to say.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba tickets

Tickets for Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba showdown at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

“I want to thank my whole team for giving me the opportunity to display my skills on the biggest platform possible,” Mielnicki Jr said. “I’m blessed to be back here fighting on Christmas Day in my home state at Prudential Center.”

“We’re ready to put on a show for everyone on Christmas. This is going to be a great gift for everyone. We’re going to give you a great night of action.”

“This is a dream come true for me. There’s no other way I’d rather spend Christmas. I’m living the dream at 19-years-old. I can’t wait to perform in front of a huge audience on FOX.”

“I’m really excited to be able to fight in front of my home fans in the state of New Jersey. This is my toughest opponent to date, and I’m expecting a tough fight. You don’t want to miss this one, because we’re definitely delivering fireworks.”

Mielnicki’s head trainer Muhammad Salaam said: “We put a lot of good work into this camp. A lot of hard work every day to be at our best on fight night.”

“This is going to be a great performance on Christmas Day. We put in the work and now we’re going to go out there and do what we do best.”

Among other bouts featured on the card Joey Spencer meets Limberth Ponce in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full Mielnicki vs DeLomba undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

