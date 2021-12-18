Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez weigh-in results (video)

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mexico faces Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) of Cuba in the WBA light heavyweight title eliminator live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Former world champion “Zurdo” Ramirez weighed-in at 174.4 lbs. Gonzalez showed 173.8 lbs. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Seniesa Estrada came in at 104.6 for her ten-round WBA Minimumweight title defense against Maria Santizo, who was 103.8. Get the full Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card and weigh-in results below.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card

Main Card

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (174.4) vs. Yunieski Gonzalez (173.8), 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

Seniesa Estrada (104.6) vs. Maria Santizo (103.8) – Estrada’s WBA Minimumweight title

Lamont Roach Jr (129.8) vs. Rene Alvarado (129.6) – vacant NABA super featherweight title

Marlen Esparza (111.6) vs. Anabel Ortiz (111.2) – Esparza’s WBC flyweight title

Undercard

Victor Morales (125.4) vs. Rudy Garcia (125.2), 8 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC International Gold Featherweight title

Luis Hernandez (141.8) vs. Ruslan Madiyev (139.6), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Raul Curiel (146.4) vs. Kendo Castaneda (146.6), 10 rounds, welterweight – NABF welterweight title

John Ramirez (117.6) vs. Miguel Angel Rebullosa (118), 4 rounds, super flyweight

Nick Sullivan (134) vs. Erick Garcia Benitez (134.6), 4 rounds, lightweight