Boxing

Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Ramirez vs Gonzalez live from San Antonio, TX

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mexico faces Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) of Cuba in the WBA light heavyweight title eliminator live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Former world champion “Zurdo” Ramirez weighed-in at 174.4 lbs. Gonzalez showed 173.8 lbs. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets to witness all the action at the fight venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Seniesa Estrada came in at 104.6 for her ten-round WBA Minimumweight title defense against Maria Santizo, who was 103.8. Get the full Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card and weigh-in results below.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card

Main Card

  • Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (174.4) vs. Yunieski Gonzalez (173.8), 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator
  • Seniesa Estrada (104.6) vs. Maria Santizo (103.8) – Estrada’s WBA Minimumweight title
  • Lamont Roach Jr (129.8) vs. Rene Alvarado (129.6) – vacant NABA super featherweight title
  • Marlen Esparza (111.6) vs. Anabel Ortiz (111.2) – Esparza’s WBC flyweight title

Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez Fight Week, where to watch, live stream, time

Undercard

  • Victor Morales (125.4) vs. Rudy Garcia (125.2), 8 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC International Gold Featherweight title
  • Luis Hernandez (141.8) vs. Ruslan Madiyev (139.6), 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Raul Curiel (146.4) vs. Kendo Castaneda (146.6), 10 rounds, welterweight – NABF welterweight title
  • John Ramirez (117.6) vs. Miguel Angel Rebullosa (118), 4 rounds, super flyweight
  • Nick Sullivan (134) vs. Erick Garcia Benitez (134.6), 4 rounds, lightweight
Boxing

Stream boxing live on DAZN
