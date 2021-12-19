David Morrell Jr of Cuba put his WBC super middleweight title on the line when he faced 168-pound contender Alantez Fox of the US live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the headliner of the final for 2021 Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on FOX.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world title bout didn’t go the full distance. Morrell put on a dominant performance to drop Fox in Round 4, which resulted in corner of challenger throwing in the towel.

With the victory David Morrell Jr makes successful defense of his WBC super middleweight title, remains undefeated and improves to 6-0, 5 KOs.

Alantez Fox drops to 28-3-1, 13 KOs, 1 NC, which snaps his two-win streak.

You can watch David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox full fight video highlights below and up top.

Morrell Jr vs Fox full fight video highlights

Domination from the opening round.

Morrell stops Fox in Round 4.

Morrell celebrates victory.

Verdict.

#ANDSTILL! @OsvaryJ defeats Alantez Fox after scoring a knockdown in RD4 and his corner throwing in the towel to end the fight by TKO. David Morrell improves to 6-0 with 5KOs. #MorrellFox #PBConFox pic.twitter.com/vH8BotCWkc — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 19, 2021

Get Morrell Jr vs Fox full fight card results.