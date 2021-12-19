Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

Morrell Jr vs Fox results, live stream, time, where to watch, full card

Newswire
David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox live from Minneapolis
David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox faceoff | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox live from Minneapolis

David Morrell Jr and Alantez Fox square off live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout features unbeaten WBA super middleweight world champion of Cuba defending his title against 168-pound contender of the US in the headliner of a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The co-feature is a ten-round lightweight battle between unbeaten Jose Valenzuela and Austin Dulay. Kicking off the action Alberto Puello goes up against Ve Shawn Owens in a ten-round bout at super lightweight. The full Morrell Jr vs Fox undercard can be found below.

How to watch David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox live stream

United States
Broadcast: FOX
Date: Saturday, December 18
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 19
Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page

David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox

Morrell Jr vs Fox fight card

Get the full Morrell Jr vs Fox fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card (FOX / FITE TV)

  • David Morrell Jr vs. Alantez Fox, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title
  • Jose Valenzuela vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Alberto Puello vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (FS1)

  • Richardson Hitchins def. Malik Hawkins by unanimous decision (97-93, 100-90, 96-94)
  • Suray Mahmutovic vs. Pachino Hill – majority draw (39-38, 38-38, 38-38)
  • Hector Luis Garcia def. Isaac Avelar by unanimous decision (78-73, 78-73, 78-73)

Non-televised undercard

  • Anthony Sims Jr vs. Manny Woods, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Adrian Benton vs. Raymond Chacon, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

