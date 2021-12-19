Morrell Jr vs Fox results, live stream, time, where to watch, full card

David Morrell Jr and Alantez Fox square off live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout features unbeaten WBA super middleweight world champion of Cuba defending his title against 168-pound contender of the US in the headliner of a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The co-feature is a ten-round lightweight battle between unbeaten Jose Valenzuela and Austin Dulay. Kicking off the action Alberto Puello goes up against Ve Shawn Owens in a ten-round bout at super lightweight. The full Morrell Jr vs Fox undercard can be found below.

How to watch David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox live stream

United States

Broadcast: FOX

Date: Saturday, December 18

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, December 19

Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on event broadcast page

Morrell Jr vs Fox fight card

Get the full Morrell Jr vs Fox fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card (FOX / FITE TV)

David Morrell Jr vs. Alantez Fox, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Jose Valenzuela vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, lightweight

Alberto Puello vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (FS1)

Richardson Hitchins def. Malik Hawkins by unanimous decision (97-93, 100-90, 96-94)

Suray Mahmutovic vs. Pachino Hill – majority draw (39-38, 38-38, 38-38)

Hector Luis Garcia def. Isaac Avelar by unanimous decision (78-73, 78-73, 78-73)

Non-televised undercard

Anthony Sims Jr vs. Manny Woods, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Adrian Benton vs. Raymond Chacon, 4 rounds, lightweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight