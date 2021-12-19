Morrell Jr vs Fox results, live stream, time, where to watch, full card

David Morrell Jr and Alantez Fox square off live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout features unbeaten WBA super middleweight world champion of Cuba defending his title against 168-pound contender of the US in the headliner of a Premier Boxing Champions event.
The co-feature is a ten-round lightweight battle between unbeaten Jose Valenzuela and Austin Dulay. Kicking off the action Alberto Puello goes up against Ve Shawn Owens in a ten-round bout at super lightweight. The full Morrell Jr vs Fox undercard can be found below.
How to watch David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox live stream
United States
Broadcast: FOX
Date: Saturday, December 18
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 19
Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page
Morrell Jr vs Fox fight card
Get the full Morrell Jr vs Fox fight card below and stay tuned with results.
Main Card (FOX / FITE TV)
- David Morrell Jr vs. Alantez Fox, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title
- Jose Valenzuela vs. Austin Dulay, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Alberto Puello vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Undercard (FS1)
- Richardson Hitchins def. Malik Hawkins by unanimous decision (97-93, 100-90, 96-94)
- Suray Mahmutovic vs. Pachino Hill – majority draw (39-38, 38-38, 38-38)
- Hector Luis Garcia def. Isaac Avelar by unanimous decision (78-73, 78-73, 78-73)
Non-televised undercard
- Anthony Sims Jr vs. Manny Woods, 6 rounds, super middleweight
- Adrian Benton vs. Raymond Chacon, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight