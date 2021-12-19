Frank Gore and Deron Williams squared off at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured future NFL Hall of Famer and NBA All-Star making their pro boxing debut at heavyweight. The bout was featured on Paul vs Woodley 2 card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The scheduled for four rounds encounter went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 38-37 for Gore, while two other judges gave 38-37 and 40-35 to Williams, who as a result took the win by split decision.

You can watch Frank Gore vs Deron Williams full fight video highlights below.

Gore vs Williams full fight video highlights

Frank Gore makes his first ring walk.

Frank Gore enters the squared circle.

Deron Williams makes his walk.

From the hardwood to the ring @DeronWilliams is prepared for his boxing debut ?#WilliamsGore Starts NOW ? https://t.co/K8evGXftD4 pic.twitter.com/rjshjhCiwJ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Advertisements

Deron Williams enters the ring.

Williams pushes Gore out of the ring.

Protect yourself at all times.

Williams drops Gore.

Verdict.

Frank Gore post-fight interview.

Deron Williams post-fight interview.

Get Paul vs Woodley full fight card results and updates.