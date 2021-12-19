Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Search
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

Frank Gore vs Deron Williams full fight video highlights

Newswire
Frank Gore vs Deron Williams
Frank Gore vs Deron Williams | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Williams defeats Gore by split decision

Frank Gore and Deron Williams squared off at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured future NFL Hall of Famer and NBA All-Star making their pro boxing debut at heavyweight. The bout was featured on Paul vs Woodley 2 card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The scheduled for four rounds encounter went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 38-37 for Gore, while two other judges gave 38-37 and 40-35 to Williams, who as a result took the win by split decision.

You can watch Frank Gore vs Deron Williams full fight video highlights below.

Gore vs Williams full fight video highlights

Frank Gore makes his first ring walk.

Frank Gore enters the squared circle.

Deron Williams makes his walk.

Advertisements

Deron Williams enters the ring.

Williams pushes Gore out of the ring.

Protect yourself at all times.

Williams drops Gore.

Verdict.

Frank Gore post-fight interview.

Deron Williams post-fight interview.

Get Paul vs Woodley full fight card results and updates.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Kayo
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097