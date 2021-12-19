Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 full fight video highlights of rematch

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley squared off for the second time live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The rematch featured YouTuber and pro boxer up against former UFC welterweight champion in the scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight bout.

Paul defeated Woodley by split decision after the pair went full eight rounds in August. The rematch ended half way through.

The lights went off at 2 minutes and 2 seconds into the sixth round after Paul delivered a massive right dropping Woodley to the canvas facedown. There was no need for an eight count.

With the victory Jake Paul secures the second win over Woodley and improves to 5-0, 4 KOs.

Tyron Woodley drops to 0-2 in boxing with 19-7-1 in MMA.

You can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 full fight video highlights below and up top.

Paul vs Woodley 2 full fight video highlights

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley makes his ring walk.

Here comes “The Problem Child” Jake Paul.

Big right from Paul.

Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in Round 6.

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY ?



He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten ?#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Video of KO from another angle.

Jake Paul post-fight interview.

"And @GamebredFighter & @NateDiaz209 y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that shit."@jakepaul calls out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz ?#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/XjlgV19loL — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

