Paul vs Woodley 2 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, PPV, main event, undercard

Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) and Tyron Woodley (0-1 boxing, 19-7-1 MMA) meet for Round 2 live on PPV from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The rematch features YouTuber and pro boxer up against former UFC welterweight champion in the scheduled for eight rounds 192-pound catchweight bout. Their first fight this past August ended in favor of “The Problem Child”, who defeated “The Chosen One” by split decision.
In the evening’s co-main event Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) takes on Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 6 KOs) in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at lightweight. Among other PPV undercard bouts, NBA All-Star Deron Williams and future NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gore make their pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) battles it out against Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs) in an ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream
United States
Broadcast: PPV on Showtime
Date: Saturday, December 18
PPV time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Undercard: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, December 19
PPV time: 2 am GMT
Undercard: 1 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV and Kayo Sports
Date: Sunday, December 19
PPV time: 1 pm AEDT
Undercard: 12 pm AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live blog
This is what Paul vs Woodley 2 four-fight PPV card looks like.
Paul vs Woodley 2 free live stream of preliminary card is available on FITE TV. The action begins an hour prior to the main card live on pay-per-view.
And this was the final faceoff, when Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley met at the ceremonial weigh-ins.
Kicking off Paul vs Woodley 2 live blog. In case you missed it, check out below the second MVP Face 2 Face Interview.
Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card
The four-fight Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 main card follows the three-fight undercard. The full lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, 192-pound catchweight
- Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Best Shots: Jake Paul earns split decision against Tyron Woodley
Undercard
- J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, 4 rounds, welterweight