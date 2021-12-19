Paul vs Woodley 2 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, PPV, main event, undercard

Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) and Tyron Woodley (0-1 boxing, 19-7-1 MMA) meet for Round 2 live on PPV from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The rematch features YouTuber and pro boxer up against former UFC welterweight champion in the scheduled for eight rounds 192-pound catchweight bout. Their first fight this past August ended in favor of “The Problem Child”, who defeated “The Chosen One” by split decision.

Advertisements

In the evening’s co-main event Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) takes on Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 6 KOs) in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at lightweight. Among other PPV undercard bouts, NBA All-Star Deron Williams and future NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gore make their pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) battles it out against Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs) in an ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Tickets to witness all the action at Amalie Arena can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream

United States

Broadcast: PPV on Showtime

Date: Saturday, December 18

PPV time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Undercard: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, December 19

PPV time: 2 am GMT

Undercard: 1 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV and Kayo Sports

Date: Sunday, December 19

PPV time: 1 pm AEDT

Undercard: 12 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on event broadcast page

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live blog

Advertisements

To refresh the feed click here.

8:20 pm ET / 12:20 am AEDT

This is what Paul vs Woodley 2 four-fight PPV card looks like.

Paul vs Woodley 2 PPV fight card | Twitter/ShowtimeBoxing

5:40 pm ET / 9:40 am AEDT

4:52 pm ET / 8:52 am AEDT

Paul vs Woodley 2 free live stream of preliminary card is available on FITE TV. The action begins an hour prior to the main card live on pay-per-view.

4:20 pm ET / 8:20 am AEDT

And this was the final faceoff, when Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley met at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

3:25 pm ET / 7:25 am AEDT

Kicking off Paul vs Woodley 2 live blog. In case you missed it, check out below the second MVP Face 2 Face Interview.

Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card

The four-fight Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 main card follows the three-fight undercard. The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, 192-pound catchweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, 4 rounds, welterweight