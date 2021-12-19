Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and former WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora squared off for the second time live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in Australia. Their first fight in May ended in favor of Parker who defeated Chisora by split decision.

Advertisements

The rematch also went a full distance. Over the course of the fight Parker dropped Chisora three times in Round 4, 7 and 8.

In the end, after twelve rounds Parker was awarded the victory by unanimous decision. The scores were: 114-112, 115-111, 115-110.

With the win Joseph Parker retains WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title and improves to 30-2, 21 KOs.

Derek Chisora drops to 32-12, 23 KOs and suffers the third defeat in a row.

You can watch Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 full fight video highlights below.

Parker vs Chisora 2 full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Derek Chisora makes ring walk.

DEREK CHISORA MAKES HIS WAY TO THE RING ?



LIVE on DAZN now ? https://t.co/ICj7zqFNmx pic.twitter.com/uwtTxRtSjE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 18, 2021

Here comes Joseph Parker.

Punches start flying early.

BIG RIGHT HAND FROM PARKER EARLY ?#ParkerChisora2 pic.twitter.com/2hWwYeEID0 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 18, 2021

Exchange in the second.

HUGE SHOTS THROWN IN ROUND 2 #ParkerChisora2 pic.twitter.com/Fet5xDTGiq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 18, 2021

It’s a fight.

WHAT A TURN AROUND ??? pic.twitter.com/0XXJKAB7FR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 18, 2021

Chisora in Round 7.

Chisora gets counted in the eighth.

ANOTHER COUNT FOR CHISORA WHO MAKES IT TO THE BELL ? pic.twitter.com/MDdmj4cvES — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 18, 2021

Parker post-fight interview.

"He was one tough guy. He's a credit to the sport of boxing."@joeboxerparker's immediate reaction to a 12 round classic with Derek Chisora in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/hGvDpG2aTs — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 18, 2021

Get Parker vs Chisora 2 full fight card results.