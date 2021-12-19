Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and former WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora squared off for the second time live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in Australia. Their first fight in May ended in favor of Parker who defeated Chisora by split decision.
The rematch also went a full distance. Over the course of the fight Parker dropped Chisora three times in Round 4, 7 and 8.
In the end, after twelve rounds Parker was awarded the victory by unanimous decision. The scores were: 114-112, 115-111, 115-110.
With the win Joseph Parker retains WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title and improves to 30-2, 21 KOs.
Derek Chisora drops to 32-12, 23 KOs and suffers the third defeat in a row.
You can watch Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 full fight video highlights below.
