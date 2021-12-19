Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 45 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in Australia. The final showdown inside the Octagon for 2021 featured former UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 3-ranked contender up against No. 7-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.
The contest didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 3 minutes and 36 seconds into the first round after Lewis dominated and stopped Daukaus with punches.
With the victory Derrick Lewis rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Ciryl Gane. He improves to 26-8, 1 NC and becomes the fighter with the most knockouts in the UFC history to date.
Chris Daukaus drops to 12-4. The defeat snaps his five-win streak.
You can watch Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights below.
Lewis vs Daukaus full fight video highlights
Chris Daukaus makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Derrick Lewis.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Derrick Lewis stops Daukaus.
Verdict.
Fans can watch UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.