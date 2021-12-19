UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference (video)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus post-fight press conference follows MMA event produced live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 18, which makes it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. In attendance some of the fighters battling it out on the night. Video is available up top.

Fans can watch UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus results.