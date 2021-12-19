Cub Swanson TKO’s Darren Elkins in style at UFC Vegas 45 (video)

Cub Swanson (28-12) put on a spectacular performance to stop-fellow featherweight Darren Elkins (26-10) at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia.

The fight ended at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the first round after Swanson tagged and dropped Elkins with a trio of punches, followed by more strikes as well as spinning back kick. You can watch the video of stoppage below.

Cub Swanson with the highlight reel finish ? #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/eHljVgPUBT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 19, 2021

Fans can watch UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 45 full fight card results.