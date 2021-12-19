Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Cub Swanson TKO’s Darren Elkins in style at UFC Vegas 45 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

Cub Swanson (28-12) put on a spectacular performance to stop-fellow featherweight Darren Elkins (26-10) at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia.

The fight ended at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the first round after Swanson tagged and dropped Elkins with a trio of punches, followed by more strikes as well as spinning back kick. You can watch the video of stoppage below.

Fans can watch UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 45 full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

