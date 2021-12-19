Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Search
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
UFC

UFC Vegas 45 video: Justin Tafa KO’s Harry Hunsucker in the first round

Parviz Iskenderov
Justin Tafa knocks out Harry Hunsucker at UFC Vegas 45
Justin Tafa delivers left kick in his bout against Harry Hunsucker at UFC Vegas 45 | Twitter/UFC_AUSNZ

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

Justin Tafa (5-3) came out on top when he faced and defeated Harry Hunsucker (7-5) at UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 54 seconds into the first round after Tafa delivered headkick followed by straight left dropping Hunsucker to the canvas.

Advertisements

You can watch the video of stoppage below.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Fans can watch UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Kayo
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097