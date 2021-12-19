UFC Vegas 45 video: Justin Tafa KO’s Harry Hunsucker in the first round

Justin Tafa (5-3) came out on top when he faced and defeated Harry Hunsucker (7-5) at UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 54 seconds into the first round after Tafa delivered headkick followed by straight left dropping Hunsucker to the canvas.

You can watch the video of stoppage below.

Fans can watch UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.