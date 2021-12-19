Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Search
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez full fight video highlights

Newswire
Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez
Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez | Twitter/GoldenBoyBoxing

Zurdo Ramirez WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez faced Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez squared off live on DAZN from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former WBO super middleweight champion of Mexico up against contender of Cuba squaring off in in the WBA light heavyweight title eliminator.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. “Zurdo” Ramirez dominated and TKO’d Gonzalez at 1 minute and 23 seconds into the tenth round, as the referee stepped in to wave the fight off after seeing enough of punishment taken by the latter.

With the victory Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez remains undefeated and improves to 43-0, 29 KOs.

Yunieski Gonzalez drops to 21-4, 17 KOs, which snaps his three-win streak.

You can watch Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez full fight video highlights below.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez full fight video highlights

Yunieski Gonzalez makes his ring walk.

Advertisements

Here comes Zurdo Ramirez.

Gonzalez bgrings it on in Round 1.

Zurdo puts on fire in Round 2.

Gonzalez landing power punches.

Double hook.

Head clash in slow motion.

Zurdo stops Gonzalez in Round 10.

Verdict.

Zurdo post-fight interview.

Gonzalez post-fight interview.

Rewind.

Get Zurdo vs Gonzalez full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Kayo
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097