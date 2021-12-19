Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez faced Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez squared off live on DAZN from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday December 18, which made it Sunday December 19 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former WBO super middleweight champion of Mexico up against contender of Cuba squaring off in in the WBA light heavyweight title eliminator.

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. “Zurdo” Ramirez dominated and TKO’d Gonzalez at 1 minute and 23 seconds into the tenth round, as the referee stepped in to wave the fight off after seeing enough of punishment taken by the latter.

With the victory Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez remains undefeated and improves to 43-0, 29 KOs.

Yunieski Gonzalez drops to 21-4, 17 KOs, which snaps his three-win streak.

You can watch Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez full fight video highlights below.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez full fight video highlights

Yunieski Gonzalez makes his ring walk.

Here comes Zurdo Ramirez.

Zurdo makes his way to the ring ??#ZurdoGonzalez pic.twitter.com/BvzHaU8Z6l — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 19, 2021

Gonzalez bgrings it on in Round 1.

Zurdo puts on fire in Round 2.

Zurdo Ramirez heats up in the 2nd round ?#ZurdoGonzalez pic.twitter.com/WB2KlC4zL6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 19, 2021

Gonzalez landing power punches.

TRADING BIG SHOTS AND THEN THE STAREDOWN ?#ZurdoGonzalez pic.twitter.com/npOo6j9n4Z — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 19, 2021

Double hook.

Head clash in slow motion.

Zurdo stops Gonzalez in Round 10.

Verdict.

Zurdo post-fight interview.

Gonzalez post-fight interview.

An emotional Yunieski Gonzalez gives respect to Zurdo and mentions how grateful he is for the opportunity to box in these big fights ?#ZurdoGonzalez pic.twitter.com/XJLqmP7qSX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 19, 2021

Rewind.

Zurdo Ramirez took down Yunieski Gonzalez in a thrilling fight ?#ZurdoGonzalez | @autozone pic.twitter.com/3L8IXo2f1U — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 19, 2021

