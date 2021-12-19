Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Search
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Fite TV
Boxing

Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez free live stream of prelims

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Before The Bell

Watch Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez undercard live stream from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday December 18 in the US and the UK and Sunday December 19 in Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The five-fight Zurdo vs Gonzalez undercard looks as the following:

  • Victor Morales vs. Rudy Garcia, 8 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC International Gold Featherweight title
  • Luis Hernandez vs. Ruslan Madiyev, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Raul Curiel vs. Kendo Castaneda, 10 rounds, welterweight – NABF welterweight title
  • John Ramirez vs. Miguel Angel Rebullosa, 4 rounds, super flyweight
  • Nick Sullivan vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight

The start time is 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the US, 9:30 pm GMT in the UK and 8:30 am AEDT in Australia.

What Zurdo and Gonzalez had to say at the final pre-fight presser

Get Zurdo vs Gonzalez full fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on Kayo
Stream Paul vs Woodley 2 live on FITE TV

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097