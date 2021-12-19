Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez free live stream of prelims

Watch Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez undercard live stream from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday December 18 in the US and the UK and Sunday December 19 in Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The five-fight Zurdo vs Gonzalez undercard looks as the following:

Victor Morales vs. Rudy Garcia, 8 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC International Gold Featherweight title

Luis Hernandez vs. Ruslan Madiyev, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Raul Curiel vs. Kendo Castaneda, 10 rounds, welterweight – NABF welterweight title

John Ramirez vs. Miguel Angel Rebullosa, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Nick Sullivan vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight

The start time is 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the US, 9:30 pm GMT in the UK and 8:30 am AEDT in Australia.

Get Zurdo vs Gonzalez full fight card and event schedule.